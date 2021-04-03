Washington leads Valparaiso to 10-7 win at Drake

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Robert Washington ran for 101 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter as Valparaiso beat Drake 10-7. Valparaiso (3-1, 3-1 Pioneer League) won for the first time in Des Moines, and also beat Drake (1-2, 1-2) for the first time since 2003. Drake couldn’t get past its own 10 on its final possession with 4:05 to play, and Valpo converted a pair of third downs to help run out the clock. Caden Meis scored on a 7-yard run with about eight minutes left for Drake.