BREAKING: Shots fired at “active incident” in Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Several shots were heard at the scene of what Onalaska Police are calling an "active incident" Sunday morning.

Our news crew on the scene said they heard five shots around 10:25 a.m. followed a few minutes later by a Tri-State Ambulance moving in towards a residence.

A first responder vehicle from the Onalaska Fire Department is also on the scene.

Our crew also said that it appeared that one person in handcuffs was place into a squad car.

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - A large law enforcement presence is outside a home in Onalaska.

Onalaska Police posted at 10:16 a.m. that there is an "active incident" happening in the 600 block of 2nd Ave. South. They're asking people that live in the immediate area to shelter in their homes.

A portion of 2nd Avenue South is blocked off from Oak Forest Drive north to Elm St.

A tactical vehicle arrived on the scene around 10 a.m. with officers wearing tactical gear.

At least one other officer can be seen holding a long gun that appears to be pointed at a residence.

Several Onalaska police vehicles are visible to our crew at the scene.

