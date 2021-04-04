Brewers trainer Dave Yeager spends night in hospital

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers assistant athletic trainer Dave Yeager spent Saturday night in a hospital after an incident that occurred on the field in the bottom of the ninth inning of a game with the Minnesota Twins. Brewers manager Craig Counsell said he is hopeful Yeager will get released from a hospital sometime Sunday. Counsell said Sunday that Yeager had been feeling “extremely dehydrated” after the game but was “doing better” now. Yeager appeared to collapse on the field while treating home plate umpire CB Bucknor. A foul ball had hit Bucknor in the throat area.