Car accident in Trempealeau County sends three to hospital

TOWN OF BURNSIDE (WQOW) – A car accident on State Road 93 near Kuka Lane in the Town of Burnside resulted in the three people being transported to local hospitals. That’s according to officials with the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 1 p.m. on Sunday, officials said a vehicle with two occupants crossed the center line of State Road 93 and struck an on-coming vehicle head-on. The other vehicle had only one occupant.

The accident is still under investigation by the sheriff’s office at this time. The department has no released any names as family is still being notified.