Corporations gave over $50M to voting restriction backers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Corporations have given more than $50 million in recent years to state lawmakers who have seized on Donald Trump’s lies about a stolen 2020 election to push for new restrictions on the right to vote. That’s according to a new report by the government watchdog nonprofit Public Citizen. Telecom-giant AT&T was the most prolific giver, donating over $800,000 since 2015 to authors of proposed restrictions, cosponsors of such measures, or those who voted in favor of the bills. Other top givers during the same period include cable provider Comcast, tobacco company Philip Morris, insurance giant United Health, Walmart, Verizon, General Motors and drugmaker Pfizer.