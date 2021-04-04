Expats struggle to get vaccines in Kuwait, citizens come 1st

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Many foreigners who power the economy in the tiny, oil-rich sheikhdom of Kuwait are struggling to get coronavirus vaccines. The expats make up 70% of the population in the country, yet Kuwait is unlike other Gulf Arab states that have administered doses to masses of foreign workers in a race to reach herd immunity. Kuwait has come under fire for its blatant choice to vaccinate its own people first. Legions of laborers from Asia, Africa and elsewhere who prop up the country are still waiting for their first doses, despite bearing the brunt of the pandemic.