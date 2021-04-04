Firefighters deal with brushy grass fire near West Salem

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - Dry conditions have led West Salem firefighters on several calls in the past few days.

They've responded to calls for grass fires every day from Friday through Sunday.

A call Sunday afternoon brought them to a brushy wooded area near W4080 Gills Coulee Road around 2:45 pm.

What began as a small grass fire led to a second and larger one just up the road.

As they were putting out a small fire, a homeowner came down and said there was a fire in the woods above his residence.

The larger fire encompassed several acres.

Due to the location of the fire, crews had to use their UTV's to get to the fire to put it out.

Additional crews and equipment from the Bangor-Burns Fire Department provided assistance in extinguishing the fire.

No injuries were reported.