India recovers bodies of 20 more troops after Maoist clashes

PATNA, India (AP) — India has recovered the bodies of 20 police and paramilitary troops killed in a gunbattle with Maoist rebels. Police said Sunday 22 troops were killed and 31 wounded. One soldier was still missing. This was India’s deadliest engagement with the Maoists in four years. The fighting erupted Saturday, when Indian security forces raided a rebel hideout in the forests of the eastern Chhattisgarh state. The body of one female insurgent was recovered. An anti-Maoist official says the rebels suffered heavy casualties but carried away the bodies of their slain comrades. The government has said the Maoist insurgents pose the country’s most serious internal security threat.