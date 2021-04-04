Mormon leaders decry abortion as evil, call out racism

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints decried abortion as evil and issued another plea for members to combat prejudice and racism during the first day of a church conference taking place Saturday without attendees because of the pandemic. The faith known widely as the Mormon church has long opposed abortion, but addressed it only sparingly in recent years. Church leader Neil Andersen encouraged members to share their feelings about abortion with societal decision-makers. Lawmakers in Republican-governed Legislatures in the United States are considering an array of anti-abortion restrictions this year.