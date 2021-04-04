Off and on rain chances this week

Warm Sunday!

We tied our record high of 80 degrees in La Crosse for today 4/4. All of our area was able to reach the upper 70s and low 80s thanks to a little extra afternoon sunshine and a semi-strong south wind. All in all, a warm end to our Easter weekend. Lows tonight drop only to the low 50s with increasing clouds. There is a slight chance for a stray shower overnight with more rain chances for the upcoming week.

Periodic Rain Chances

As we head into the upcoming work week we have a few rain chances to work with. We really could use it as most of the region falls under the 'abnormally dry' drought level. This, as well as really dry air in place have a high fire danger for the region and burning is NOT recommended right now.

A slight chance early Monday morning, but the better chance looks to be late Monday night aka most of the day should be dry and warm in the 70s. Late Monday a small disturbance will swing through, hinting at a few stronger cells maybe to the north. Something we will keep an eye on. Tuesday brings some scattered storm chances and an even better chance for rain Wednesday and Thursday. It won't be a soaking week, but we do have off an on chances.

Have a great night,

-Meteorologist Warren Sears