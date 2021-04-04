One injured in early Easter morning shooting in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Police said they're looking into a shooting that happened early Sunday morning that left one person with non-life-threatening injuries.

A statement from the department said officers responded to the area around Rublee and Prospect streets on the northside of La Crosse around 3:27 a.m.

They found one person who was wounded. That person was taken to a La Crosse hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said no one else was injured.

They also said there was no threat to the public.

The department didn't release any other details on the incident.

Police are asking that anyone with information regarding this incident contact them at 608-789-7219. Information can also be shared anonymously through La Crosse Area Crimestoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submit online at https://www.p3tips.com/459 You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via your phone.