A closer look at the devastating impact of distracted driving in Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — According to Wisconsin State Patrol Officer Cody Klockziem, distracted driving in Wisconsin is anything that takes your eyes and ability to drive off of the task at hand.

Examples that fall under this category include: adjusting mirrors, messing with the radio, and adjusting the heating and cooling systems in a car.

The biggest distraction State Patrol said they see is drivers being on their phones or mobile devices.

Officer Klockziem said while the numbers of crashes related to distracting driving are still being calculated for 2020, data has been calculated for 2019.

“There was approximately 12,000 crashes in the state of Wisconsin,” Officer Klockziem said. “Due to those 12,000 crashes, there were approximately 5,000 injuries involved in those crashes and 26 fatalities.”

Those numbers are about half to OWI or impaired driving related arrests according to state patrol.

Officer Klockziem added that the time it would take to write a text going 55 miles per hour, you would’ve traveled about the length of a football field.

Police suggest to purchase a hands-free device to put those mobile devices in in order to help keep yourself and others safe.