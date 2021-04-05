LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) As a general rule, Minnesota does not allow media to record video inside courtrooms.

There are exceptions to the rule.

The Chauvin trial in Minneapolis is an example.

Given the significance of the trial and decision of the judge to allow coverage, we asked La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Scott Horne about cameras in the courtroom in general.

From his perspective, he says it helps people understand the court system. The more we try to make this a remote or mysterious process, the more we tend to lose faith with the public because they're not in as good a position to see, first hand, what's taking place according to Horne.

He says, judges will step in from time to time to protect privacy, but that's an exception.