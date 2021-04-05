Car that plunged off California cliff drove through big lot

BODEGA BAY, Calif. (AP) — Investigators say dozens of people at a popular Northern California coastal overlook watched as an SUV drove through a parking lot without braking and then plunged off a cliff. The two women inside died Saturday. The California Highway Patrol said Monday that the cause of crash at the scenic Pacific Ocean overlook in Bodega Bay is still being investigated. The women, a San Francisco Bay Area teacher and her mother, were found dead after rescuers reached the vehicle. It landed on the rocks about 100 feet below the cliff. Authorities are still trying to determine if the crash was accidental or intentional.