China holds aircraft carrier drills in waters near Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — China is holding naval drills involving an aircraft carrier battlegroup near Taiwan it said were aimed at safeguarding Chinese sovereignty, an apparent allusion to Beijing’s claim to the self-governed island. The navy said the exercises involving the Liaoning were routine and assigned under an annual schedule. China has been steadily upping its threat to take control of the island militarily with exercises and routine incursions into the island’s air defense identification zone by Chinese warplanes. The navy’s statement did not say when the exercises began or how long they would last. But it said more such drills will be held in the future.