Cruz 2 HRs, including slam as Twins rout Tigers; Baddoo slam

DETROIT (AP) — Nelson Cruz hit a grand slam, a solo home run and a double as the Minnesota Twins rolled past the Detroit Tigers 15-6. Rookie Akil Baddoo hit a grand slam in the ninth for Detroit. Matt Shoemaker held the Tigers without a hit until Wilson Ramos homered with two outs in the fifth. He allowed three hits in six innings with five strikeouts and earned his first victory since April 9, 2019. Tigers starter José Ureña lasted only three innings in his Detroit debut.