Easy, on-the-go beef-themed recipes for meal prep

(WXOW) - Wisconsin Beef Council Representative Angie Horkan highlighted some easy, meal-prep recipes centered around beef on Monday morning.

The first meal she discusses is any easy, to-go breakfast dish. Angie highlights the beef sausage & egg muffin cups, paired with granola, yogurt, and strawberries. Find a recipe for this meal-prep dish right here: https://www.beeftips.com/recipes/recipe/5748/beef-sausage-egg-muffin-cups

The second meal can satisfy those lunch or dinner cravings. Save a steak from Sunday night dinner and craft up a grilled steak & Asian noodle salad. Find the recipe right here: https://www.beeftips.com/recipes/recipe/4062/grilled-steak-and-asian-noodle-salad