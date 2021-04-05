Faith leaders call for elimination of Senate filibuster

A coalition of faith leaders and activists are demanding the elimination of the Senate filibuster. The group is wading into a crucial debate in Washington with a 50-50 Senate and President Joe Biden eyeing ambitious legislation on expanding voting rights, stemming gun violence and other proposals that face opposition from Republicans. The faith leaders were led Monday by prominent progressive pastor the Rev. William Barber and other ministers who met in Washington and online. Barber said the filibuster must end because it has been used by senators to block civil rights bills as well as environmental protection and labor laws.