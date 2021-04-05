From tree to table: Local maple syrup farm has sweet success

CASHTON, Wis. (WXOW) - B&E's Trees got started nine years ago when owners Bree Breckel and Eric Weninger decided to tap a maple tree in their backyard.

Since then, the couple purchased 184 acres of land just outside of Cashton and have over 4,000 tree taps on their property. B&E's now sells their products across the Midwest; in Madison, Milwaukee, and even the Twin Cities.

The maple syrup indistry is extremely weather dependent and the season can sometimes be short lived. "We really need those night time freezes and then the warming up during the day," Owner Eric Weninger said. "That causes the sap to go from the roots to the developing buds that are trying to turn into leaves at the tops of the trees, so we are capturing just a fraction of a percent of that sap."

Even an outdoor industry like making maple syrup has been impacted by the pandemic. COVID-19 forced B&E's to cancel all of their in-person events last year. The couple had to come up with new ways to keep their business alive.

One of those ways was creating a new product line called Embark. Embark is an energy gel made from B&E's organic maple syrup. "That kind of gave us the motivation needed to really focus in on bringing this thing that we were enjoying to more people and being to connect the place we love, with the people in the places they love." Owner Bree Breckel said.

Their new energy gels come in several flavors and can be pre-ordered on their website.