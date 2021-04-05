Hashida, who wrote ‘Oshin,’ many other hit dramas dies at 95

TOKYO (AP) — Renowned Japanese scriptwriter Sugako Hashida, best known for the internationally popular TV series “Oshin,” has died at age 95. She was a freelance scriptwriter for television dramas, including the morning drama series *Oshin* broadcast in 1983-1984 on NHK public television. The fictionalized drama is based on the biography of a Japanese woman who co-founded a famous supermarket chain and her multiple hardships from her childhood until her final days in the 1980s. “Oshin” was broadcast in more than 60 countries around the world and gained high acclaim.