Holmen School Board candidate says improving school’s diversity is her top priority

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Four candidates are in the race for two seats on the Holmen School Board in Tuesday's election.

One of those candidates is Jennifer Dieck. She says her top priority is improving the school district's inclusion and diversity efforts.

"I see it as our responsibility," Jennifer Dieck said, "to ensure that every student; regardless of their belief, race, gender, orientation, ability, or income status has access to a safe and welcoming high quality public education."

Dieck remarked on the high quality resources that the school district offers its students, inlcuding the Farm-To-School program. "I think its great that we have our own students growing vegetables or raising livestock," Dieck said. "And then turning around produce and meats and feeding the kids right here in the district."

