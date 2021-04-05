Man kill 9-year-old son, 7 other relatives, himself in Iran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — State media is reporting that a man in southwestern Iran has gunned down his 9-year-old son and seven relatives of his two wives before killing himself. The report Monday by the official IRNA news agency said the 50-year-old man also injured three others in the shootings in the city of Ahvaz. The report had no details on the fate of the two wives. Polygamy is legal in Iran. IRNA said the assailant had a criminal record and had previously served time in prison without elaborating. Gun violence is rare in Iran, where citizens are only allowed to own hunting rifles.