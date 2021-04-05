Man killed, Oklahoma police officer wounded in shootout

ANADARKO, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say police in Oklahoma shot and killed a man after he pulled out a gun while officers were responding to a reported drug overdose involving another person. The shooting happened shortly after 1 a.m. Monday in Anadarko, about 50 miles southwest of Oklahoma City. Police say Anadarko officers shot and killed 25-year-old Silas Lambert. An Anadarko officer was wounded but the injuries aren’t life-threatening. Police say the person who reportedly overdosed died at the scene. The shooting is under investigation.