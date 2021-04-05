Medical Monday: ATV/UTV Trends

(WXOW) - More trails are opening up around Wisconsin for ATV and UTV riders to explore.

With these vehicles comes the importance of safety. 38 people died in 2020 in Wisconsin from ATV/UTV accidents according to the Wisconsin DNR. One of those accidents took place in Crawford County. The other local accident took place in Jackson County.

From 2019 to 2020, fatalities increased from 22 to 38. Megan Anderson of Gundersen Health System attributes the increase to more people being outdoors and an increase in ATV sales.

Anderson added that excessive speed is often a factor in many of these crashes as well as operator inexperience.

Safety tips include using the proper safety gear like a helmet and gloves, taking rider safety courses, and following the rules and regulations.