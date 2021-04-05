Minnesota House Democrats unveil package of budget bills

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota House Democrats have unveiled legislation that calls for more spending on education and recovery for those most affected by the pandemic while increasing taxes on wealthy residents and large companies. The package of legislation follows the $52.5 billion budget targets released by House Democrats late last month, which is more than both Democratic Gov. Tim Walz’s proposal and the Senate GOP proposal. Senate Republicans oppose any new tax increases, citing the state’s projected $1.6 billion surplus and around $4.8 billion in federal aid coming to the state via President Joe Biden’s stimulus package.