Minnesota Update: 1.8M have started vaccination process

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) --More than 32 percent of people in the state have started with their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine according to the Minnesota Department of Health in its Monday update.

MDH said 1,808,949 people, or 32.5 percent, have received a first dose of the vaccine.

The figures show 1,164,187 people are finished with the vaccination series according to the state's vaccination dashboard. It translates to 20.9 percent of the state's population.

MDH figures from Saturday show that 42.1 percent of all Houston County residents have received the first dose. 27.4 percent of the county's population is finished with the vaccine series. 91.3 percent of those 65 and over have had at least one dose of the vaccine according to MDH.

Winona County has had 38.7 percent of its population get at least one dose, while 24.2 percent have completed the vaccine series. 84.4 percent of those 65+ have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

In its Monday update, DHS said there were eleven new deaths from COVID-19 in Minnesota.

A total of 6,885 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. MDH said 4,293 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported its update that another 1,385 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Winona County had five new cases. Fillmore County reported three more. For a list of how many cases have been reported in each county click here.

A total of 527,650 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 39,434 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 31,117 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Health officials said 504,712 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported 37,000 COVID-19 more tests in Monday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 8,375,597. The Department reported that about 3,740,840 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 27,569 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 5,661 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.