Myanmar’s online pop-up markets raise funds for protest

BANGKOK (AP) — Many in Myanmar have found a safer, more substantive way to protest the country’s military coup. Instead of facing down heavily armed solders from behind flimsy barricades, they’re holding online rummage sales using sites like Facebook. All proceeds go to the anti-coup movement’s shadow government. It needs money to carry on its organizing activities inside the country and diplomatic efforts abroad. Everything from clothes and toys, to music lessons and outdoor adventures are on sale. However, many are well aware that these offers will only be redeemable “after the revolution,” as one seller put it. Foreign friends are encouraged to donate to the cause, but fundraising inside Myanmar also serves the purpose of raising political consciousness.