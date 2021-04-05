Numerous rain and storm chances this week to kick off April Showers

After a record warmth day yesterday AND the first 80-degree day, the weather pattern bumps up. Sun will make an appearance through the clouds today as temperatures will turn to the 70s today. A few isolated showers are possible around lunch but that could be it for daytime precipitation.

A few thunderstorms will develop into west-central Minnesota this evening. Then overnight storms march into Western Wisconsin, mainly north of I-90. If storms stay strong, gusty winds and large hail could develop from this event.

Then daytime Tuesday will stay dry with more peeks of sunshine. Temperatures keep the potential to near the mid-70s. By Tuesday evening, isolated showers and thunderstorms push into the region ahead of a large low pressure system.

Wednesday morning through Friday morning, the low pressure system will spin through the Midwest. On and off showers and isolated thunderstorms will dominate the forecast. Temperatures will gradually fall off. Temperatures will be closer to average by Friday.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great week!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett