Onlookers made first responders’ jobs harder during fire at Alter Metal Recycling

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The large flames and smoke attracted onlookers during a fire on Friday at Alter Metal Recycling.

La Crosse Fire Department Battalion Chief Bee Xiong said people saw the smoke and drove toward the fire, causing a traffic jam.

"There were a lot of people when we had that fire and them wanting to come check it out kind of caused traffic jams and it was hard for emergency vehicles and other responders like Xcel Energy and those kinds of people to get there because traffic was all backed up," Xiong said. "So unless you necessarily have to be there we would ask that you try to avoid those areas where emergencies are happening."

He said with the scope of the fire and nearby cars, responders knew it would be a defensive fire that required large equipment.