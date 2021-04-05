Pinch-pounder: Black Keys drummer fills in at Indians opener

CLEVELAND (AP) — Patrick Carney wasn’t nervous before his first live drumming gig in more than a year, just honored. A lifelong Indians fan and one half of Black Keys, the Grammy Award-winning rock duo from Akron, Ohio, Carney filled in at Cleveland’s home opener for drummer John Adams, who is recovering from heart surgery. Adams missed his first home opener since 1973, ending a run that has featured him sitting high in the left-field bleachers and pounding a steady beat whenever the Indians are hitting. Carney has been coming to Indians games since he was a kid.