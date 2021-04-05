Portion of Gillette Street closed for road work

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse closes a part of Gillette Street through most of August for construction work.

Gillette between Rose Street to George Street is closed starting today through August 27.

The city said utility work, paving, and lighting work are underway in conjunction with a state project in the area.

During the construction, the city's Engineering Department said that the intersections at Kane, St. Charles, Liberty, Avon, and Caledonia streets are closed.

Signs will guide drivers through a detour directing traffic down to Clinton Street during the construction schedule.