Prayer vigil held outside NY hospital for rapper DMX

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Supporters and family of the rapper DMX have chanted his name and offered up prayers outside the hospital where he remains on life support. The 50-year-old was admitted to the hospital following a heart attack. The crowd outside White Plains Hospital on Monday called “DMX! DMX!” A woman’s sobs reverberated as those in the audience heard a recording of the rapper, whose birth name is Earl Simmons. DMX made his rap debut in 1998, and has released seven albums in a career that has included three Grammy nominations. But substance abuse has been a struggle for him over the years.