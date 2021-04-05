Putin calls Argentine leader with COVID despite Sputnik shot

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has called his Argentine counterpart, who has tested positive for COVID-19 despite receiving the Russian vaccine. The Kremlin said in its readout of Monday’s call that Argentine President Alberto Fernández told Putin that he only had light symptoms thanks to receiving the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. He thanked Russia for the assistance in fighting the coronavirus and expressed interest in getting additional supplies of the Russian vaccine, according to the Kremlin statement. Putin congratulated Fernández, who turned 62 on Friday, on his birthday and wished him a quick recovery.