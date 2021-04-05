Russell returns with 25 points; Wolves beat Kings 116-106

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — D’Angelo Russell scored 25 points in his return from knee surgery and Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and 13 rebounds for the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 116-106 win against the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. Anthony Edwards scored 19 points for Minnesota. Russell scored 13 of his points in the fourth quarter. De’Aaron Fox had 31 points for the Kings, who lost their fourth in a row. Harrison Barnes added 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Buddy Hield scored 18.