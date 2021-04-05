Scattered rain chances…NOT a washout

Warm Monday

Thanks to a little extra sunshine on Monday and a steady south breeze we were able to jump to 80 degrees again in La Crosse. At one point in the afternoon, we were one of the warmest spots in the entire country! We hit 81 officially in La Crosse which is almost 30 degrees above average for this time of year. We still have very high fire danger out there with dry ground conditions and breezy conditions. Burning is NOT recommended.

Storm Chances

This has been an interesting forecast to say the least. For Monday night/early Tuesday morning the Storm Prediction Center has a "slight" or level 2/5 risk for severe weather in Central Minnesota. A level 1/5 risk for SE Minnesota and parts of far west Wisconsin. A small disturbance will form out west late Monday and eventually push to our area. I am thinking as it gets closer, it will begin to fall apart. Our model guidance is not helping out much with all different outputs right now. My gut tells me the severity of storms will stay west, and if the complex holds together, those north of I-90 could get a brief downpour/few lightning strikes overnight. It's a small window.

More Rain Chances

A larger storm system is going to set up starting Tuesday and linger through late week. I have throttled our rain chances back a little bit on Tuesday. Latest guidance is helping me do so as it looks like the day stays mostly dry. There is a slight chance later Tuesday for an isolated thunderstorm or two. The better chance will stay to our north and west again. Multiple broken waves of precipitation will give us off and on chances for rain through Friday. This is not a washout of a forecast, even though we could really use the rain!

Stay up to date with the WXOW weather team as there will be constant changes to this forecast.

-Warren