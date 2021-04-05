Several area school districts have referendums on Tuesday’s ballot

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Voters in four area school districts are making decisions on Tuesday on whether to spend money for building projects and educational expenses.

School referendums are on the ballot in Alma Center, Bangor, Independence, and Kickapoo.

Here's a brief look at what those referendums are for those districts.

ALMA CENTER-HUMBIRD-MERRILLAN

The referendum question asks voters to approve a $4.9 million referendum to cover the cost of a new athletic complex. Money would go to replacing the current track and football field. There is also money for capital improvement and energy efficiency projects such as installing LED lighting at Lincoln Elementary and Lincoln Jr./Sr. High School.

BANGOR

The school district is asking voters to approve a referendum that would provide an additional $900,000 per year for three years for non-recurring purposes. A similar measure expires at the end of the 2021-22 school year. It would allow the district to make up for potential shortfalls in state aid and taxes.

INDEPENDENCE

Voters in the Independence School District face a similar question to Bangor's. In this referendum, the district is asking for $700,000 per year for three years through the 2023-2024 school year.

KICKAPOO

For the Kickapoo School District, they are seeking $2 million to replace their 55-year-old Aquatic Center. A 2018 study showed that the main drain valve was on the pool inoperable, the pool was leaking approximately 8,000 of water per day. Those and other issues made the pool unusable according to the district. A proposed plan would replace the pool, remodel the existing locker rooms, and add a multipurpose room to the facility. If the measure is approved, it would add approximately $85.50 in taxes per year to a $150,000 home.

Polls across Wisconsin open at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning and remain open until 8 p.m.

WXOW.com and our news app will have complete election results after the polls close tomorrow evening. You can also watch extensive coverage on WXOW's 10 pm Report.