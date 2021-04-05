Skip to Content

Splintered election poses challenge to Bulgaria’s leader

New
6:38 am National news from the Associated Press

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Results from Bulgaria’s parliamentary election show the center-right party of the country’s longtime prime minister ahead but without broad-based support. The central election commission reported Monday with 72% of ballots counted that the ruling GERB party had 25.8% of the vote, and the anti-establishment There is Such Nation party in second place with 18.2%. The Socialist Party and several smaller parties also garnered enough backing to hold seats in parliament. Such a fragmented tally would leave Prime Minister Boyko Borissov unable to form a fourth Cabinet on its own, and he faces an uphill task in finding coalition allies. Borissov has governed Bulgaria with an iron grip for most of the last 11 years.  

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content