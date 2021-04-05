ER doctor says Floyd’s heart had stopped when he arrived

ER doctor says Floyd’s heart had stopped when he arrivedUpdated
News app viewers can watch trial coverage here
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The emergency room doctor who pronounced George Floyd dead after trying to resuscitate him has testified that Floyd’s heart had stopped by the time he arrived.
Dr. Bradford Langenfeld, who was a senior resident on duty that night at Hennepin County Medical Center, said that he was not told of any efforts at the scene by bystanders or police to resuscitate Floyd but that paramedics told him they had tried for about 30 minutes.
He took the stand at the beginning of Week Two at former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial, as prosecutors seek to establish that it was Chauvin’s knee on the Black man’s neck that killed him last May.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE OF DEREK CHAUVIN
CHAUVIN TRIAL: 1st week of witness testimony wraps up; MPD lieutenant says incident was ‘uncalled for’
Duty sergeant: Officers could have ended Floyd restraint
Officer video shows Floyd struggle, then takedown
George Floyd's girlfriend recalls the first time they met
Cup Foods employee regrets taking Floyd’s $20, says incident “could have been avoided”
Firefighter blocked from helping Floyd returns to stand
Teen who shot Floyd video says he was 'begging for his life'
Witness in George Floyd case: 'I witnessed a murder'
Three witnesses take stand after opening statements in Derek Chauvin Trial
Chauvin Trial jurors only partially sequestered for now
Jury set for ex-cop’s trial in Floyd death; starts March 29
Judge OKs some evidence, but won't move or delay Chauvin trial; 13th juror picked
2 jurors dropped from Chauvin trial after $27M settlement
Ellison increasing charges against Chauvin, charging 3 other officers
Former officer accused of killing George Floyd released on bail
Watch: MN Attorney General Ellison announces charges against officers in Floyd death
Attorney: Report of drugs in Floyd's system is 'red herring'
Medical Examiner: Floyd's death a homicide
Mayor: Officer who put a knee on man's neck should be charged