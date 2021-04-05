UWL biology lecturer receives award from UW Regents

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - A senior lecturer in UW-La Crosse's Department of Biology receives an award for her work at the university.

The UW System Board of Regents on Monday announced the recipients of the 29th annual Teaching Excellence awards. The awards are the highest recognition for faculty and instructional staff in the UW System.

One of the 2021 winners is Dr. Renee Redman at UW-La Crosse.

She began at the university in 2005 and according to a release from the UW System, has taught more than 13,000 students in that time. Among the classes she's taught include introductory biology, general biology for majors, anatomy, and physiology.

“These dedicated, gifted UW educators inspire students and colleagues alike,” said Regent Edmund Manydeeds III, chair of the selection committee in a statement. “We celebrate their creative approaches to teaching and learning, including their commendable adaptability to circumstances arising from the pandemic.”

Dr. Redman, along with the other recipients, will be honored at a virtual ceremony on April 9. Each recipient receives $7,500.