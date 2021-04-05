Vaccination appointments available this week from Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Starting Monday, April 5, anyone over the age of 16 in Wisconsin is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination.

Gundersen Health System said that parents or guardians of patients who are 16 or 17 have to schedule an appointment for the Pfizer vaccine only.

To do so, they can call 608-775-6829.

They also provided information on how adults can schedule appointments at several of their locations either through Gundersen's patient portal, MyChart, or by calling one of the following numbers:

Gundersen Onalaska Clinic: (608) 775-6829

Gundersen Boscobel Area Hospital and Clinics: (608) 375-4144

Gundersen Moundview Hospital and Clinics: (608) 339-3331

Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital and Clinic: (608) 489-8280, option 1

Gundersen Tri-County Hospital and Clinics: (715) 538-4355

Gundersen Palmer Hospital and Clinics: (563) 422-3817

So far, Gundersen has fully vaccinated more than 23,000 people in their system.

For Mayo Clinic Health System patients, they've vaccinated more than 35,000 people in the past 15 weeks.

In their update released Monday, they said that their schedules remain open this week for everyone 16 and older especially Wednesday through Friday.

They also offer all three vaccines as they receive them from the state.

Patients who need to schedule a vaccination appointment can do so through the Patient Online Services or the Mayo Clinic App.

For people who don't have access to online services, they can call (608) 392-7400 to make a vaccination appointment.