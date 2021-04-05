Vaccinations open to everyone 16 and up in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Everyone age 16 and up is now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin. Monday’s expansion came the same day that an outbreak of a more contagious variant of the coronavirus was reported at a Dane County child care center. Positive cases statewide are on the rise. The mixture of good and bad news for the state mirrored the story across much of the world. The push to vaccinate as many people as possible is outpacing new variants of the virus. In Wisconsin, as of Monday 33% of the population had received at least one vaccine dose. More than 20% were fully vaccinated.