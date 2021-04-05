Virginia school system eyes post that mocked George Floyd

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia school system is investigating a social media post in which supporters of a high school football team used a photo of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd’s neck to celebrate a victory. News outlets report Roanoke County Schools is looking into the photo in which Chauvin’s face is covered by the logo of Cave Spring High School, while the logo of Hidden Valley High School covers Floyd’s face. Cave Spring defeated Hidden Valley last Friday. A statement from the school system says individuals will be held accountable for their actions.