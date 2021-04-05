Weekend drug arrests net 3 pounds of meth, $17K in cash

FERRYVILLE, Wis. (WXOW) - Three people are arrested as part of an investigation into the trafficking of methamphetamine in Southwest Wisconsin.

The arrests came Saturday after a Crawford County Sheriff's Office deputy and K9 unit deputy saw a vehicle believed to be carrying a large amount of methamphetamine.

Sheriff Dale McCullick said the vehicle pulled over in the south part of Ferryville. Two men got out and began walking away.

One of the men, identified as Christopher Fernette, 44, of Prairie du Chien, tried to hide a baggie of what was later confirmed as methamphetamine. The deputy and Fernette had a brief struggle before the deputy was able to detain the man. Also held was Dillan Boydston, 38, of Waukon, Iowa.

Other sheriff's office deputies and officers with the Prairie du Chien Police Department arrived on the scene.

A search of the suspect's vehicle involving K9 deputy Breck found three pounds of methamphetamine in a black tool bag. Authorities estimate the value at $60,000. They also found $17,000 in cash.

Sheriff McCullick said Fernette was arrested on charges including Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine Greater than 50 grams, Possession of Methamphetamine, Resisting/Obstructing an Officer, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and a Probation Violation

Boydston was taken into custody on charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine Greater than 50 grams, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of THC

A second vehicle was stopped and searched. More drugs were found in the vehicle. The driver, Jessica Brown, 42, of Waukon, was also arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Sheriff McCullick said the arrests came about due to an investigation in to methamphetamine trafficking by the sheriff's office, the Wisconsin Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa-Richland-Grant Drug Task Force, and Prairie du Chien Police Department.