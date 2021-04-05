Harvey Weinstein appeals conviction, blames ‘cavalier’ judge

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers are demanding a new trial more than a year after his rape conviction. They argued in court papers Monday that that landmark #MeToo prosecution that put him behind bars was buoyed by improper rulings from a judge who was “cavalier” in protecting the disgraced movie mogul’s right to a fair trial. In a 166-page brief filed with a state appellate court, Weinstein’s lawyers took repeated aim at Judge James Burke. They argued that he swayed the trial’s outcome with rulings favorable to prosecutors. Those including decisions allowing additional accusers to testify about allegations that never led to criminal charges. The Manhattan district attorney’s office said it would respond in its own court filing.