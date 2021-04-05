Wildfires prompt governor to declare state of emergency

MADISON (WKOW) — Gov. Tony Evers declared a state of emergency Monday in response to an elevated risk of wildfires statewide.

The state of emergency, issued Monday, will allow the governor to mobilize the Army National Guard’s Blackhawk helicopters to help with fire suppression efforts.

“With nearly the entire state experiencing high or very high fire risk, protecting Wisconsinites from the destructive dangers of wildfires is a top priority,” Evers said in a statement. “The ability of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to have all available resources ready to be quickly dispatched is a critical element in keeping fires small and achieving swift containment.”

There have already been more than 320 wildfires reported in Wisconsin so far this year, burning over 1,400 acres, according to the governor’s office.

RELATED: Firefighters deal with brushy grass fire near West Salem