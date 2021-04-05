Wisconsin Update: One-in-five residents have completed COVID vaccine series

MADISON (WXOW) -- On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said more than 20 percent of Wisconsin residents finished their COVID-19 vaccine series.

Numbers from DHS show 1,922,832 people in the state have received at least one dose of the vaccine. That translates to 33 percent of state residents according to DHS. The figures show that 1,171,309 people, or 20.1 percent of the state's population, are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

In Western Wisconsin to date, 96,316 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. It equates to 35.1 percent of the total number of people in Western Wisconsin. 61,635, or 22.4 percent, have completed the vaccine series.

The DHS figures show that 45,923 people or 38.9 percent of residents of La Crosse County have had at least one dose of the vaccine. 28,201 people in La Crosse County or 23.9 percent completed the vaccine series according to the state.

In other counties, these are the percentages for the population receiving the first dose of a COVID vaccine: Monroe: 27.5 percent, Vernon: 31.1 percent, Trempealeau: 37.3 percent, and Jackson: 30.2 percent.

According to numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Monday, there was one additional death from the virus.

The total number of deaths in the state from the virus is now at 6,640.

DHS also reported 30 people were newly hospitalized.

As of Sunday, 241 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals.

Of those, 66 people are in the ICU according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

There have been 307 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 2,502 negative results.

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of positive tests.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 566,169, or 97.6 percent, are considered recovered.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Information from DHS now provides a breakdown of their data in a new interactive map. It can show users' data by county, municipality, school district, or zip code. Find the map here.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that ten people are hospitalized in the Western Region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. One of the patients is currently in intensive care.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update (numbers in parenthesis indicate increase/decrease in cases/deaths from the day before):

County Cases 7-Day Avg. Deaths Buffalo 1,329 0.57 7 Crawford 1,677 0 17 Grant 4,758 (+2) 4.57 84 Jackson 2,580 0 26 La Crosse 12,468 10.57 80 Monroe 4,388 1.57 36 Trempealeau 3,471 (+2) 2.86 38 Vernon 1,880 (+2) 0.86 41

*DHS occasionally adjusts numbers when information shows that a case or cases may be from another county.

7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI. Dept. of Health Services or county health departments.

