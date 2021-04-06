3M will pay Bemidji $12.5 million to help treat PFAS contaminated water
BEMIDJI, Minn. (AP) — The city of Bemidji has reached a settlement with 3M to help pay for treating contamination in its water supply.
3M will pay $12.5 million to help build and operate a treatment facility to remove chemicals known as PFAS, which the company manufactured for use as firefighting foam.
The city found elevated levels of PFAS in its wells in 2016 and linked the source of the contamination to firefighting foam used during training at the regional airport, which is located near the wells, Minnesota Public Radio News reported.
Some PFAS have been linked to health problems including low birth weight, kidney and thyroid issues and some cancers.
The City of La Crosse filed suit in March against 3M and a number of other manufacturers of the firefighting foam.
The city seeks an unspecified amount of damages to cover costs of investigating, monitoring wells, and treating contamination.
