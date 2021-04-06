7 shot in Chicago as gunfire erupts during sidewalk fight

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say seven people were shot and wounded in a Chicago neighborhood overnight in the city’s latest wave of gun violence. Chicago police say the seven were involved in a fight on the sidewalk when shots were fired late Monday in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side. A 39-year-old woman was hospitalized in serious condition while the others were in fair or good condition. Police said no one was in custody Tuesday morning. The shooting marked a burst of violence in what is shaping up to be one of Chicago’s most violent years in memory.