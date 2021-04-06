Along with new mayor, some new faces on La Crosse’s City Council

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Changes are coming to La Crosse's City Council after Tuesday's elections.

Five newcomers and one incumbent member won their district races for the council.

-In District 7, Mac Kiel defeated Victoria McVey 623-410. Incumbent Gary Padesky didn't run for re-election.

-In District 8, Mackenzie Mindel beat Samuel Deetz 374-146.

-In District 10, Rebecca Schwarz won over former councilmember Richard Becker. The final result was 544-395.

-Jennifer Trost won her contest 401-268 over Richard Korish in the District 11 race. She'll replace current council president Martin Gaul.

-Incumbent Doug Happel won his race over challenger Keonte Turner 535-308.

-In District 13, Mark Neumann beat Chauncy Turner 651-207 to win a seat on the council.

