AP Interview: India could resume vaccine exports by June

NEW DELHI (AP) — The world’s largest vaccine maker, based in India, will be able to restart exports of AstraZeneca doses by June if new coronavirus infections subside in the country, its chief executive says. But a continued surge could result in more delays because the Serum Institute of India would have to meet domestic needs, Adar Poonawalla warns in an interview with The Associated Press. The company is a key supplier for the U.N.-backed COVAX program that aims to distribute vaccines equitably in the world. COVAX says a surge in infections in India has caused the Serum Institute of India to cater to domestic demand, resulting in a delay in global shipments of up to 90 million doses.